Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

SUBCY opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $996.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

