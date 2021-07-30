Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 312,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. The firm has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

