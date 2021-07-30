Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.58. 8,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,148. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34.

