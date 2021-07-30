Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,236,000. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 1,730,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,872,000 after buying an additional 177,079 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,820,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 371.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 93,979 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1,791,727 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16.

