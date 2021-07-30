Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 13,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $301.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

