Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $120,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

