Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 11,023 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 1.15% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

KOCT opened at $26.85 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.