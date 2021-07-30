Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

