Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,121 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $527.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

