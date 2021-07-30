Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $526.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,466,713. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.