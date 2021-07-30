Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 4,975 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.