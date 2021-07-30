Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 301,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,042. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

