Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.81.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.37. 2,446,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,003. The stock has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.72.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

