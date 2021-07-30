Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 26,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,443,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

