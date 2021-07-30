SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other SunOpta news, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $323,553.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

