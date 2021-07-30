Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sunvault Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 1,384,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,454. Sunvault Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Sunvault Energy Company Profile

Sunvault Energy, Inc engages in energy generation and storage. It operates through the following segments Recycling Services, Services Rig & Software Revenue, and Transportation Services. The company platform technologies include PolyCell, All-in-One, and Vertical Solar Appliance. Sunvault Energy was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

