Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the June 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.
Shares of SRGA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Surgalign
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.