Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the June 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. On average, analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.