Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.54. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 438,858 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.1571429 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

