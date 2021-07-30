Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.07.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

