Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

MXL traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

