suterusu (SUTER) Hits Market Cap of $10.46 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. suterusu has a market cap of $10.46 million and $193,746.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

suterusu alerts:

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

