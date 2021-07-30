SVB Leerink Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

