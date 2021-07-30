Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 283.9% in July

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.46% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.