SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0339 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $3,823.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.
SYNC Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
SYNC Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.