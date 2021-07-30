Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. 897,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.