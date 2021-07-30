Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 533.50 ($6.97). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 299,522 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 562.63 ($7.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.87. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 747.86.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

