TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $370,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,194,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

