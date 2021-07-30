Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. 34,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,756. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.98 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,390 shares of company stock worth $1,283,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

