Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.02. 10,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.