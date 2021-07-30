Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,193 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,304. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.24. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

