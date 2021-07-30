Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Danaher by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 73,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 189,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.05. 51,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.97. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $298.69. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,681 shares of company stock worth $15,688,392 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

