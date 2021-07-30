Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $42,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.68. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,788. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

