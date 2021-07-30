Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.10. 133,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $481.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

