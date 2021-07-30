Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,967 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,348. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

