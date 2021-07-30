Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 34,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,852,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

