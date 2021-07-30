Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

