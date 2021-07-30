Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.80

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 677048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.31 million and a PE ratio of 18.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.80.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

