TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

