TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$63.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$63.00 price objective from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.89.

TRP stock traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$60.35. 901,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,486. The firm has a market cap of C$59.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.31.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

