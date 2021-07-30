TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MRG.UN stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$18.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.
About Morguard North American Residential REIT
