TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MRG.UN stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$18.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

