TD Securities Upgrades Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.95 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.