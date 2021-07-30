Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $169.99 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.