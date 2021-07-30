Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,128 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VMware by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of VMware by 43.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $940,450 over the last 90 days. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

