Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.06 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,833,000 after buying an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.