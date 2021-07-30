Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,086 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $147.07 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

