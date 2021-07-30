Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,592 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $417,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

