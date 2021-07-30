TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TPCS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

