Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TINLY stock remained flat at $$14.95 on Friday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111. Teijin has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

