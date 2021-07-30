Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

