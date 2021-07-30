Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
TLTZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.38 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.
